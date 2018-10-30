Easton police searching for man who offered 8-year-old boy a ride

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police are searching for a man accused of approaching a young boy Monday night and asking him if he wanted a ride in his car.

A Roundtable Road resident called police about 5 p.m. to report that a man in a red c ar had just approached his 8-year-old son while he was playing street hockey in his driveway, opened the door and asked the boy if he wanted a ride, according to Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

The boy said the man was an older black man, possibly in his 60s, with brown hair and one droopy eye, who was wearing a black T-shirt with a white skull on it and black shorts with small holes in them.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Easton Police at 508-230-3322.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)