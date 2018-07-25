Easton police seek help in tracking down missing man

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Easton are turning to the public for help in locating a missing man who could be in danger, officials said.

Michael McPherson, 33, of Poquanticut Avenue, reportedly left his home shortly after midnight Wednesday and has not been seen since.

McPherson is said to be about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown and gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a gray shirt.

McPherson left home without his cell phone and may be driving a 2004 blue Ford Escape with Massachusetts registration 8625BN, according to police. He works at Mansfield Shredding and is known to frequent the House of Possibilities in Brockton.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 508-230-3322.

