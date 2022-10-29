EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police are investigating after an officer shot a man and injured another person, the chief said Saturday.

Chief Keith Boone said Easton Police responded to a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. Friday on Central Street, where they said they found a man holding a knife. Boone said police drew their “service weapons,” with one firing the weapon, striking the man and “grazing” another resident.

Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man and the resident to local hospitals, according to police. The man remains in the hospital and the resident was released after treatment for their injury.

The man is being held in custody pending arraignment, police said, and the officer is on paid leave as the shooting is investigated.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office with leadership from the office’s state troopers.

