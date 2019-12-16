Easton religious museum damaged after advent wreath catches fire

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton religious museum was damaged after an advent wreath caught fire Monday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze inside the chapel of the Museum of Family Prayer on Washington Street at 11:15 a.m. found an advent wreath had caught fire after multiple candles were lighted in its center, officials said.

A person in the chapel helped put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher and no one was hurt, firefighters said. Water from the sprinkler system soaked the chapel, which is temporarily closed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)