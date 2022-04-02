EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton residents lined the streets Saturday in a show of support after a local man died in last week’s Government Center parking garage collapse.

Peter Moncini, who was working at the site, died when part of the building collapsed. State, local and federal agencies are investigating the cause of the collapse.

His uncle, Pio Moncini, said his nephew was doing work that he loved.

“Demolition is a bloodline from his uncles, his brothers, his father, grandfather, were all in demolition,” Pio Moncini said.

Dozens of workers in trucks and construction vehicles joined loved ones holding signs.

“I wish I could thank each one of them individually. They are true heroes in my mind,” Pio Moncini said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)