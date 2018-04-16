Easton woman injured by fallen tree to thank firefighters who rescued her

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - An Easton woman who was injured by a falling tree last month will stop by the town’s fire station Tuesday to thank the firefighters who rescued her.

Kathy Steiger, executive director of the town’s Housing Authority, will visit the Lothrop Street fire station at 9 a.m. to thank the firefighters who freed her after she suffered a serious leg injury when a tree fell on her during a storm on March 2.

In a statement, Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge said, “While these firefighters were simply doing their jobs by responding to a person in need, I am glad they’ll have a chance to hear how much their efforts meant to her.”

