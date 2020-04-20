Easton woman pranks parents by replacing photos with crayoned portraits during quarantine

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - While quarantining with her parents in Easton, Kristen Vogler was seeing the same faces every day — until she decided to switch them out.

The graphic designer ran a long con of replacing family photos with her own portraits drawn in crayon, and the reveal is going viral.

Earlier in April, Kristen began replacing the pictures on her family’s photo wall with realistic, but clearly drawn alternates.

“I would go upstairs in my room kind of where I usually do my other design work and I would just lock my door and spend about 30 minutes drawing,” Kristen said.

At one point, mother Paula Vogler noticed that a photo of her own mother looked a little strange, but she chalked it up to needing new glasses.

“I’m squinting and I’m like, something looks kind of weird and all I thought really seriously was, ‘Oh I haven’t been to the eye doctor in a couple years, I should probably go!'” Paula Vogel recalled.

After 11 days, with all but one photo replaced by crayoned portraits, Paula figured out the scheme — and how long it had been going on.

“I was really hoping [Kristen] had just done it but I was pretty sure that she hadn’t,” Paula said.

Kristen posted the story and footage of her mother’s realization online and watched as it was shared across the world, with more than 170,000 views. The Vogels said they were glad to see the joke bringing laughter while so many people are in similar situations.

“I think we’re all really happy to kind of just put a little tiny bit of a break in there and give some people something to smile about,” Kristen said.

