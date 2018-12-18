Easton woman recalls terrifying moment bullets hit her house during officer-involved shooting

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nancy Davenport was inside her home in Easton with her two teenage daughters Sunday when a suspect who was running from police crashed his vehicle near her house.

“We heard the crash, and me and my daughter, we got on the floor,” she said.

Easton police arrived shortly after the crash and say the suspect, Serge Andre Jr., 29 of Hyde Park, pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at officers.

Two officers opened fire, hitting Andre at least once, and sent several other bullets flying into Davenport’s home.

Her yard is now littered with evidence markers and her home is riddled with bullets.

“There’s 1-2-3-4-5-6,” she counted, “and two actually entered inside…We saw the plaster from the wall blow through and we just hid out in the bathroom.”

The suspect survived being shot and was arraigned via video from his hospital bed Monday afternoon on several charges, including breaking and entering — a crime that started the ordeal.

Andre Jr. is not facing gun charges, however, because police later learned the weapon he was carrying was a pellet gun.

Davenport says when the bullets entered her living room, the fear was real.

“It’s pretty upsetting that you could just be standing in your house and have a bullet come through your kitchen,” she said.

No one else was hurt in the gunfire, but for Davenport, the moment was terrifying.

“We were just praying that we were gonna be OK,” she said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, if anyone was going to come into the house, so it was just a scary few minutes.”

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

