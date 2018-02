(WHDH) — A new study suggests a link between ultra-processed foods and cancer.

According to the British Medical Journal, people who consistently eat ultra-processed foods have a 12 percent higher risk of getting cancer.

Researchers said these items contain lots of preservatives, sugar and salt – all of which can be very unhealthy.

