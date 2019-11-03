eBay announces weekly ‘Black Friday’ sales through December

The popular shopping site eBay is getting into the holiday spirit now that Halloween is behind us.

The site announced that every Friday will be ‘Black Friday’ since shoppers will find Black Friday prices on popular holiday gifts.

Weekly sales started Nov. 1 and shoppers can check eBay on Friday’s at 12 p.m. to get the deal of the day while supplies last through Dec. 13 to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Items will ship free.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)