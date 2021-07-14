BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can now use their EBT SNAP benefits to buy fresh food and pantry staples online for same-day delivery and pickup.

Participating stores taking part in this expanded purchasing option include Price Chopper, ALDI, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford. Walmart and Amazon are also federally approved SNAP online retailers in the state.

Customers can use their EBT SNAP card at participating locations via the Instacart online site and mobile app.

Since the program’s launch on May 29, 2020, officials say Mass. residents have spent more than $75 million in SNAP benefits on online grocery purchases.

“SNAP online purchasing is one of several tools the Administration has employed, alongside the state’s national leadership in Pandemic EBT and continuation of SNAP Emergency Allotments, to combat food insecurity for Massachusetts individuals and families,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “SNAP remains an important tool as we start to recover from the public health crisis by putting money to buy healthy food directly into the hands of hundreds of thousands of households and supporting our local communities.”

Benefits can be used to buy SNAP-eligible foods online, including fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy and eggs.

