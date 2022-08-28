The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Saturday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system is down.

The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will not be able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances for the time being. However, retailers may still be able to manually authorize some purchases.

Officials say they were notified about the outage from the state’s EBT vendor. There’s no word what caused the outage.

