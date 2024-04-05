Here is a round-up of eclipse-related events across New England on Monday.

ECLIPSE – HARVARD U WATCH PARTY: The Harvard Center for Astrophysics and the Harvard College Observatory plan to host a public event for all to see the Eclipse on campus. The viewing party will take place on the Science Centrer Plaza and will feature solar telescopes, solar eclipse glasses, LightSound sonification devices for the blind and low vision to experience the eclipse with sound, pinholes and more. The Harvard Plate Stacks team will also be on site to create Cyanotype Images.

*we have been invied vby the Harvard Center for Astrophysics to be on campus to cover

*On Site Contact: Thomas Burns

2-5p/Harvard Science Center Plaza, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge,MA

ECLIPSE-WORCESTER ECO TARIUM: The Worcester Eco Tarium is offering free admission for a Eclipse Celebration Watch Party. The public is being invited to Sundial Plaza at the museum and encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, picnics and watch as the Moon overtakes the Sun. Telecope Viewing through Solar Filters will be available for all. The Eco Tarium has so far had 1,100 tickets purchased for the watch party.

*They recommend we arrive by 1130a so we can get in before the traffic – enter through the front gate and security will direct us to a parking spot

*Contact: Katie Chappell- Director of Education & Exhibits (P): 508-929-2740/ (E): kchappell@ecotarium.org

*INFO: https://ecotarium.org/event/2024-eclipse/

*SCHEDULE*

12p – Museum Opens to the Public

1p – Science Discovery and Terrific Telecopers Exhibit

145p – Astronomy Live and Exciting Eclipses Program in the Plantarium

245p – Science Discovery and Exoplanets Exhibit

328p – Maximum Eclipse

ECLIPSE-WPI WATCH PARTY: WPI is hosting the eclipse viewing for members of the WPI community. According to the school – they will have Students and professors safely observing the eclipse with ISO certified eclipse viewers, Viewing through unique, student-made pinhole camera projectors, A 93.1% eclipse coverage, higher than in Boston, The unique excitement and scientific perspective you’d expect from our creative, inquisitive, and innovative students and faculty who love and pursue science. A member of the faculty is also available for an interview on-site and can discuss: Why a Solar eclipse is a spectacular phenomenon, How observations of the sun during solar eclipses have provided scientists with opportunities to make groundbreaking discoveries, such as the discovery of Helium and confirmation of Einstein’s general relativity theory, Some of the things scientists are still trying to learn about the sun and Eclipse safety precautions.

*Contact: Jon Cain-Senior Public Relations Manager (C): 774-437-2157/ (E): jcain@wpi.edu

2-5p/Worcester Polytechnic Institute, 100 Institute Road, Worcester MA

ECLIPSE-BEDFORD LIBRARY WATCH PARTY: The Bedford Public Library will be hosting a free watch party for all ages. Bedford will have 92 percent coverage.

*INFO: https://lexington.macaronikid.com/events/65ff2bb9f872fc5bd52929ae/solar-eclipse-viewing-party-(all-ages)

2-4p/ Bedford Public Library, 7 Mudge Way, Bedford,MA

ECLIPSE-BOSTON/ARNOLD ARBORETUM: Peters Hill in the Arnold Arboretum is the tallest hill in the park and one of the highest points in Boston. Folks are invited for free to join the Arboretum Docent Kevin Schofield for a tour of Peters Hill, home to white pines, dawn redwoods, bamboo, ginkgoes, larches, and a truly magnificent crabapple collection. The tour will end at the summit, where spectators can view partial eclipse through eclipse-safe sunglasses provided by the Arboretum.

*INFO: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/events/view-the-eclipse-from-peters-hill/

2-330p/Peters Hill Gate, Arnold Arboretum, Bussey St., Boston,MA

ECLIPSE-BOSTON/YOTEL HOTEL: The Yotel Hotel will be hosting a free and open to the public watch party on the roof deck of their hotel. They plan to host a signature menu of special food and drink – and all will get complimentary eclipse glasses will be provided to watch as the eclipse peaks at 3:29 p.m.

2-5p/ 65 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA

ECLIPSE-BLUE HILL OBSERVATORY/MILTON: The Blue Hill Obervatory is inviting people to the top of the Observatory to view the Eclipse. All those who are attending must pay $30 in order to enter. Those who buy tickets will be able to get viewing glasses, refreshments, and partiicpate in a variety of events and “other methods” in which to see the Eclipse.

*INFO: https://bluehill.org/bho-events/4-8-2024-Solar-Eclipse-viewing-p598925298

230-830p/Blue Hill Observatory, 1 Observatory Service Rd., Milton,MA

ECLIPSE-CAMBRIDGE LIBRARY WATCH PARTIES: The Cambridge Public Library hosts a series of events to celebrate the Eclipse. The main event will be at the O’Connell Branch where glasses and refreshments will be provided as well as chalk and bubbles for kids. Cambridge will have 96-percent coverage.

*INFO: https://www.cambridgema.gov/cpl/calendarofevents/view.aspx?guid=%7b8ECEEAF6-785A-473F-AAA6-EB930F8662C2%7d&start=20240408T150000&end=20240408T160000

*SCHEDULE*

230-4p – Indoor Eclipse Livestream Watch Party; Main Library-Lecture Hall, 449 Broadway, Cambridge

3-4p – Sidewalk Chalk Art Event – Draw the Eclipse; Valente Branch, 826 Camridge St., Cambridge,MA

3-4p – Eclipse Watch Party; O’Connell Branch, 48 Sixth St., Cambridge,MA

ECLIPSE-CAPE COD OBSERVATORY: The Werner Schmidt Observatory7 is located on the grounds of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Students at the school will be invited to the observatory for a presenbtation, solar scopes, free glasses and a view of the Eclipse from the observatory.

*Public is not allowed as this is on school grounds

*Contact: Chris Lynch

2-4p/Werner Schmidt Observatory, 210 Station Ave., South Yarmouth,MA

ECLIPSE-McAULIFFE DISCOVERY CENTER/CONCORD,NH: The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord,NH will be hosting a series of events for the Eclipse, There will be pinhole camera making, Eclipse chalk art, Big Sun Small Moon demo, Total Eclipse Puzzles, Cyanotype Sun Prints, a Lunar Phases Wheel – and it will all cumulate witth an outdoor “Great American Eclipse Viewing Party” Concord NH will see 96 percent coverage.

*INFO: https://www.starhop.com/countdowntoeclipse

12-5p/McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Drive, Concord,NH

ECLIPSE-CONWAY NH WATCH PARTY: Tuckerman Brewing in Conway NH is hosting an Eclipse Watch Party and planning on it being a big one. They are going to being giving away hundreds of viewing glasses for free – will offer an outdoor bar – door prizes and a giveaway

*Contact: Matt Cowley

All Day/ Tuckerman Brewing Company, 66 Hobbs St, Conway NH

ECLIPSE-MIT MUSEUM: The MIT Museum will be hosting a special event for all those who buy a ticket to attend. They will have an Astronomer on site, space-themed automata, and will be watching NASA’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Broadcast on our giant screen. While supplies last, ticket holders will receive a free pair of eclipse glasses to experience this solar marvel.

*INFO: https://mitmuseum.mit.edu/programs/2024-solar-eclipse

2-4p/ MIT Museum, 314 Main Sr., Gambrill Center, Building E-28, Cambridge,MA

ECLIPSE- SOMERVILLE VIEWING PARTY: The Somerville Public Library will be hosting a Eclipse Watch Party – featuring chalk art and shadow tracing for kids.

*INFO: https://somervillepubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/eclipse-viewing-party-at-the-central-library/

2-4p/ Somerville Public Library – Central Library – 79 Highland Ave, Somerville,MA

ECLIPSE-SPECTICLE ISLAND: Boston Harbor Now is creating what they are calling a “unique experience for community members” to witness the rare sight of the eclipse. Boston Harbor Now will open Spectacle Island for a day so people can enjoy the Eclipse from the uninterrupted from the towering structures of the city. Though Boston anticipates seeing 93% coverage of the sun depending on the weather, this event allows guests to visit Spectacle Island during the off-season and experience the eclipse from the harbor’s views.

*Contact: Meghan Sullivan (C): 413-865-5499 / (E): meghan@kevinyorkcomms.com

1-5p/ Spectacle Island, Boston, MA

ECLIPSE-PEABODY PARTY: Patrons and members of the community are invited to gather at the Peabody Public Library Courtyard to view the Eclipse. Snacks, music, activities and glasses will all be provided.

230-330p/ Peabody Public Library – Courtyard – 82 Main St., Peabody,MA

ECLIPSE-WATERTOWN WATCH PARTY: A watch party will take place at the Staltonstall Field in Watertown. Eclipse glasses and commemerative stickers will be distributed to all who attend. In the event of bad weather, the eclipse will be shown on a livestream inside the library.

*INFO: https://reservations.watertownlib.org/solar-eclipse-viewing-party

2-4p/Staltonstall Park, Thaxter St., Watertown,MA

ECLIPSE-WELLESLEY WATCH PARTY: Residents are invited to gather at Simon’s Park to watch the event. Residents can grab free glasses at the Wellesley Public Library and then get together at Simon’s Park to watch the Eclipse.

*INFO: https://wellesleyfreelibrary.libcal.com/event/11460217

315p/Simons Park, 1 Brook St., Wellesley,MA

ECLIPSE- NEW HAMPSHIRE SPOTS: Parts of Northern New Hampshire will be prime viewing for the Total Eclipse this afternoon – some of the locations suggested by the state are as follows

STEWARTSTOWN (Total): Coleman State Park in Stewartstown will be open for viewing, with a “Total Eclipse of The Parks” event that includes kids’ activities and hot food and refreshments for purchase. Parking is “very limited,” so reservations are required for entry.

COLUMBIA (Total) : Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia will host a special eclipse concert featuring Cynthia MacLeod and Gordon Belsher from Prince Edward Island. Organizers suggested attendees linger for the 7 p.m. concert as a way to avoid the crowds.

CONWAY (Partial) : Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway will offer door prizes for the first 100 people, for a family-friendly event that includes music “to ring in the darkness.”

FRANCONIA (Patial) : Cannon Mountain in Franconia is advertising a ticketed slopeside “apocalyptic beach party” featuring Dub Apocalypse, an instrumental dub reggae band from Boston.

MOULTONBOROUGH (Partial): Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough will host a free public event, with solar telescopes and an astronomer. Pre-registration is encouraged.

MT WASHINGTON: The Mt. Washington Observatory has planned a series of events starting April 4 and running through April 8 to help celebrate.

