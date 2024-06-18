BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of ecstatic fans flooded the streets around TD Garden in Boston as soon as the buzzer sealed the Celtics’ NBA Finals win.

The enormous sea of people filled Causeway and Canal streets Monday night, with some fans attempting to climb onto traffic lights.

SKY7-HD captured aerial footage of the crowds and the rowdy celebration that ensued after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5. The team came together to clinch the Celtics’ 18th championship banner.

THEY DID IT!!! ☘️



Thousands are out around the Garden after the Celtics won Banner 18! pic.twitter.com/jGQxArzFVX — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) June 18, 2024

People were also seen using a ladder to climb up onto the rafters of the TD Garden parking garage.

Someone brought a ladder…



Thousands are out on the streets around TD Garden after the Celtics won the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/vHY5u6Jcpl — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) June 18, 2024

Bostonians wearing green hats and jerseys threw their hands in the air and shouted late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Celtics celebration underway on causeway st #7News pic.twitter.com/QjHNTXgwLA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 18, 2024

The new Dick’s House of Sport on Boylston Street was open late Monday night for eager fans to buy Celtics championship merch.

And to keep the celebration going this week, Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck told 7News that the Celtics championship parade is tentatively set for Friday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

