(CNN) — Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa wants foreign armies to help crack down on gang violence in the country.

In an interview with the BBC published Tuesday night, Noboa said he wants US, European and Brazilian armies to join his “war” on gangs, telling the broadcaster that his country needs more armed forces to fight against criminal groups.

The Ecuadorean leader previously called for international forces to support the country’s effort to combat gangs. In a local radio interview earlier this month, Noboa said his government was “already in talks” to receive foreign military support for provinces like Guayas known for high crime, but did not specify which countries were involved in the talks.

“We have a plan in place with our law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, the Strategic Intelligence Center, and international assistance and support from special forces. That’s essential,” he told Guayaquil’s Radio City.

CNN has reached out to the Pentagon and Brazil’s defense ministry on whether sending troops to Ecuador is on the table.

Ecuador has been hit by waves of gang violence – often linked to the drug trade – prompting the government to take a series of extraordinary measures, including a nationwide crackdown last year, preemptive pardons for law enforcement officers battling the gangs, and states of emergency.

According to figures from the government, the start to the year has seen an unprecedent level of violence with more than 1,000 homicides. Data from organized crime research center InSight Crime suggests Ecuador has the highest homicide rate in Latin America.

Earlier this month, Noboa took his controversial military operation a step further earlier by announcing a “strategic alliance” with Erik Prince, founder of the notorious private military contractor formerly known as Blackwater.

Noboa did not provide details on the partnership but said on X that it aims to help in the fight against narcoterrorism and illegal fishing in Ecuador. CNN has reached out to the Ecuadorian presidency, defense ministry and Prince’s office for details.

The move was met with skepticism within Ecuador, with former army commander Luis Altamirano calling the prospective partnership “deplorable.”

Blackwater gained notoriety in 2007 during the Iraq War, when its private contractors opened fire in Baghdad’s Nisour Square, killing 17 Iraqi civilians. The company then changed its name and Prince sold it in 2010. Four contractors were convicted and later pardoned by Trump.

Asked about Prince’s history, Noboa told the BBC Ecuador’s laws need to be respected.

Noboa’s escalating tactics against the gangs come as Ecuador prepares for a run-off presidential vote next month. Noboa fell short of winning an outright majority in the country’s general election last month, and has since doubled down on his tough-on-crime approach – an approach criticized by human rights groups and slammed by his political opponent Luisa Gonzalez – an ally of former leftist president Rafael Correa – who accuses him of being a leader that “represents fear.”

Noboa has labeled several gangs in the country as terror groups. Speaking to the BBC, Noboa called for US President Donald Trump to do the same.

The State Department has given Ecuador $81 million since 2018 to help the country with its fight against organized crime and narcotics. The two countries also have an agreement that allows US military and civilian personnel to be sent to Ecuador but remain under US control if needed.

