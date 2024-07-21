BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Ed Markey said he expects to see an “electrifying impact on the Democratic base” as Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential campaign after President Joe Biden on Sunday ended his bid for another term.

Speaking with 7NEWS after Biden’s announcement, Markey lauded the president and his accomplishments since he took office in 2020.

“President Biden has helped save Democracy and our planet,” Markey said. “He has an unmatched record and I think we should all be grateful for his service. It has been a historically great presidency and it’s going to continue for the next six months.”

Markey then praised Harris, saying she is “battle tested.”

“She’s ready to serve and I think she’s going to have a magnetic, electrifying impact on the Democratic base in our country,” Markey said.

Markey said he also expects to see an impact on voters who care about abortion rights, “taking on the NRA,” and supporting democracy.

Markey won his first Congressional election in 1976, while Biden was still in his first term in the Senate.

Most recently, he was in Provincetown Saturday for a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign. Harris headlined the event and drew an excited response from attendees, according to Markey.

“I was with her,” Markey said. “I witnessed it. And I think it’s going to happen community after community all across our country beginning tomorrow.”

Harris left Cape Cod Saturday afternoon. She confirmed she is running for president shortly after Biden’s announcement Sunday and quickly earned endorsements from a swath of Democrats, beyond Biden.

Markey said he is “100% with Kamala Harris” and said he thinks she will be “an historically great candidate.”

“I think there’s a recombinant political DNA that she is going to bring to this candidacy that is going to have the Republicans back on their heels immediately,” he said.

“I look forward to attending her inauguration in January,” he later added.

While Harris surged as a favorite to follow Biden atop the Democratic ticket, she will still need to secure the nomination through a vote by Democratic National Committee delegates.

A handful of other Democratic names have been put forward before and after Biden’s announcement, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

