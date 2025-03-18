BOSTON (WHDH) - Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance and performed at The Dubliner in Boston on Monday, Saint Patrick’s Day.

Fans felt the luck of the Irish, as workers at the establishment said it was a secret they successfully pulled off.

Fans packed the Irish pub and swarmed the area outside the bar, turning the sidewalk into a live show of their own.

“We love him so much,” said one fan. “It’s so cool!”

“We got the text and we ran here,” said another fan. “We dropped everything and ran here!”

On his way out of the bar, Sheeran tossed his Celtics jacket out of his car, leaving some fans with a souvenir to take home.

“Ed Sheeran, you are amazing,” said the lucky fan who caught his jacket. “Even from outside the bar you were amazing.”

