BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran visited with patients at Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday, singing a couple of his biggest hits and taking photos with the children.

Sheeran performed “Perfect” and “Castle on the Hill” at Seacrest Studios in the hospital, and his performance was broadcast to patient rooms throughout the facility. He strummed an acoustic guitar and was met with applause and cheers from the kids.

Sheeran met with more than 100 patients and families at the hospital and conducted a Q-and-A session, allowing children to ask him about his music career. He spoke to them about how he began performing.

“Is Ed short for Eddie?” one patient asked.

“It’s short for Edward,” Sheeran responded with a smile on his face.

The popstar stopped by a day before his headliner set at the Boston Calling music festival.

“Ed filled the hospital with such positive energy and we know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come,” said Boston Children’s spokesperson Alex Hladick Bueno.

