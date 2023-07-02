BOSTON (WHDH) - Ed Sheeran played in front of the largest crowd in Gillette Stadium history Saturday night, but he also put on a special performance before the big concert.

Kiss 108 shared a video with 7NEWS of Sheeran surprising young performers on Saturday. The Boston Music Project Youth Group was hosting their performance when Sheeran showed up to play along.

He spent time with the young musicians as well before offering all of the children and their families tickets to his Saturday night show at Gillette.

