FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Ed Sheeran is going on tour and will have two shows in Massachusetts.

Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium on September 25 and 26 of 2026 with presale tickets set to start next week.

Sheeran frequented Boston earlier this year, performing at the Dubliner on Saint Patrick’s Day and filming a music video for his song “Old Phone” in Ipswich.

The video shows Sheeran at a pub wearing a jacket that says “Ipswich, MA” on the back.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)