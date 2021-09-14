CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Edaville Family Theme Park announced Tuesday that its Christmas Festival of Lights will be returning in November for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The festival in Carver will begin welcoming visitors on Nov. 13 and it will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday.

Thousands of holiday lights will illuminate the train-themed amusement park this winter.

Pre-purchased tickets from 2020 will be honored this season, the park said. A reservation system will be used for guests without tickets.

Masks will be required along with temperature checks.

The parks says it will announce additional information at a later time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)