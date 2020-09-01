Edelman ‘enjoying’ time with Newton as Patriots offense prepares for Brady-less season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Star wide receiver Julian Edelman said Tuesday that he has been “enjoying” his time spent practicing alongside former MVP quarterback Cam Newton as the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots make offensive preparations for the 2020 season.

“I’m not here to talk about players on other teams. I’m enjoying playing with Cam…We’re going to leave it at that,” Edelman said when asked about what training camp has been like without Brady at the helm.

Brady departed Foxborough in March to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Patriots with a void at quarterback. Earlier this summer, Bill Belichick signed Newton to potentially take the starting job that Brady held for two decades.

“We’re still learning…We haven’t played another team, so each day is a learning experience of its own,” Edelman said.

A banged-up Edelman took the field for every game in 2019, but now at the age of 34, there is no benefit of preseason games to help him and his teammates get acclimated to contact.

“Our coaches are doing a good job of putting us in drills and certain live contact situations,” Edelman said. “Of course, you would like to go out there and hit, but you just have to get the cobwebs cleared a little.”

Newton returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session with an “excused” absence.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)