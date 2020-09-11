Edelman introduces fans to 2020 Patriots with ‘Cheers’ remake

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Julian Edelman on Friday took it upon himself to introduce the 2020 New England Patriots with his very own remake of the iconic “Cheers” intro.

The video features the show’s theme song, “Where everybody knows your name,” and instead of having Cheers pop up on screen, Edelman edited in Foxboro.

Foxboro: “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” pic.twitter.com/0AAj1p0Tql — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) September 11, 2020

Cam Newton, Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Stephon Gilmore, David Andrews, Sony Michel, and the McCourty twins are featured in the video, among others.

The video was an instant hit on social media.

One Patriots fan tweeted, “It’s a fantastic presentation.” Another fan added, “This is the greatest thing ever created! Let’s Gooooooooooooo!”

The Patriots begin the new season on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

