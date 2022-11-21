TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection to the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank in Martha’s Vineyard was charged with Accessory After the Fact Monday, according to officials.

Miquel Antonio Jones of Edgartown was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court, where he pled not guilty.

The robbery happened last Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven. Investigators said three robbers wore masks and tied up bank employees before the bank opened, getting away in what investigators determined to be an employee’s 2007 Hyundai Elantra.

According to the arraignment report, police conducted a motor vehicle stop of a car matching the description of the getaway car, with the missing driver’s side rear tire hubcap, operated by Jones, Nov. 18. The report said he agreed to speak with police, and admitted to be being in possession of the car for the past five weeks.

During a search warrant execution of the car, investigators said they found three one-hundred dollar bills, two of which displayed sequential serial numbers. One-hundred dollar bills were among the denominations stolen during the robbery, the arraignment report said. Investigators also found a pair of white Nike sneakers and dark clothing, consistent with surveillance videos and witness statements.

In court, the defense provided more information about Jones, and claimed the “small town” is looking for someone to blame. They considered the case circumstantial, and said Jones has been coming to Martha’s Vineyard every year in 5 month stints since 2016 to raise money to support his 3 children who are back in Jamaica. The defense also said Jones has no criminal record in the U.S. or Jamaica.

Prosecutors were concerned about Jones being in America for only a set amount of time, to end in March, implying it was an indication he may not appear in court if he posted bail.

The judge set bail to $300,000 cash, with conditions of an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew as well as GPS monitoring. Jones’ probable cause hearing is set for Dec. 16th.

Police are still searching for the masked individuals as the incident remains under active investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)