An Edgartown man accused of robbing a bank in Falmouth is now facing federal charges in addition to state charges related to the armed robbery in April, officials said.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was charged with one count of armed bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts. Petyoshin has been in custody since state charges were filed against him in late May.

Court documents allege Petyoshin entered the Rockland Trust Bank on April 8 around 9 a.m., where he brandished a weapon, zip-tied employees and customers, claimed to have a bomb and stole a customer’s car to flee the scene. He allegedly stole $20,000 in cash.

Court documents also show Petyoshin owns a clothing store on Martha’s Vineyard, and investigators said pictures on the store’s Facebook page show the same jacket, sunglasses and wig he was wearing on the day of the robbery.

He was previously charged at the state level with charges including armed and masked robbery with a firearm, a bomb threat, carjacking and seven counts of kidnapping.

Petyoshin will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

