BOSTON (WHDH) - A Martha’s Vineyard man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Monday for robbing a bank in Falmouth last year.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, of Edgartown, pleaded guilty in October to one count of armed bank robbery after he took $20,000 from a bank in Falmouth.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Petyoshin took a Steamship Authority ferry from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole before entering the Falmouth branch of Rockland Trust Bank just before 9 a.m. on April 8, 2023, where he placed a purported bomb on the counter and took out a firearm, pointing it at both the tellers and customers and telling one bank employee “I’m robbing you”.

Petyoshin then had “the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together” and “then had two tellers place over $20,000 in cash from the bank into a brown bag, took a customer’s car keys and fled the scene in the customer’s vehicle”. He took a 1:15 ferry back to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Edgartown man was arrested in connection with the robbery on May 23, 2023. Authorities said a subsequent search of his residence turned up thousands of dollars in cash, still bundled together in Rockland Trust money bags, zip ties, clothing he was seen wearing on surveillance footage before and after the robbery, and a cache of 57 firearms and a “large quantity of ammunition”.

A jacket worn by Petyoshin was found in a search of his locker at his place of work, and the Facebook page for Petyoshin’s clothing store, Dapper Matha’s Vineyard, showed photos of clothing items he also wore during the robbery. Authorities said he also put a “several thousand-dollar cash down payment” on a lease for a new Mercedes just after the robbery.

