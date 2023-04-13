BOSTON (WHDH) - Just days before runners hit the road for the 2023 Boston Marathon, officials on Thursday officially named a new winner of the 2021 marathon.

Edna Kiplagat was in town to officially take the title two years after she initially came in second place behind Diana Kipyokei.

Kipyokei was later involved in a doping scandal that resulted in her losing her 2021 title. Kipyokei was also banned for six years.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Kipyokei’s suspension in October of last year.

The Associated Press later reported a urine sample from Kipyokei taken after the 2021 Boston Marathon had traces of triamcinolone acetonide, described as an anti-inflammatory substance banned at races unless an athlete has permission to use it as a medication.

Kiplagat said it is critical for athletes to have a fair competition.

“All athletes now are appreciating the system because it’s working well,” she said.

Kiplaga is now a two-time Boston Marathon winner, having previously won the race in 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)