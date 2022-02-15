State education officials are eyeing a June vote to adjust the MCAS test score levels that high schoolers must achieve to graduate, and speakers at a Tuesday meeting suggested that change will involve raising the standards from their current point.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members also heard Tuesday about a timetable for potential changes to the school and district accountability system for this fall, which would also culminate with a vote at their June 28 meeting.

Both the accountability system and what is known as the competency determination — the MCAS scores required to graduate — have been in limbo during the pandemic.

Massachusetts did not administer its standardized tests in the spring of 2020, and last year the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education did not issue new accountability determinations, keeping schools and districts at their same designations from 2019.

This fall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing to produce some but not all of its annual accountability information, in a model that Commissioner Jeff Riley called “accountability lite” in a memo to board members.

“With this approach, we can reset the baseline for future accountability determinations using data from the 2021-2022 school year while still fulfilling our federal reporting obligations and making basic information about school performance available to districts, schools, and the public,” Riley wrote.

State education officials plan to seek flexibility from the federal government on certain reporting measures, and are accepting comments on their request until March 1. At the board’s March meeting, Riley plans to bring forward proposed amendments to the state accountability regulations, which would then go out for public comment before a June vote.

Rob Curtin, DESE’s chief officer for data, assessment and accountability, said department staff also plan to bring the board next month a recommendation “around the competency determination” for the class of 2026 — this year’s eighth graders — and beyond. That recommendation, too, would be subject to a public comment period.

Curtin said that current eighth graders need to know before they enter high school what competency determination standard they will need to meet in order to graduate.

In 2017, Massachusetts began a transition to a “next-generation” MCAS assessment. High schoolers began taking the new exams in 2019, and the state has used an interim passing standard, similar to the standards from the old test, for the first few classes to take the new version.

Because of the disruptions from COVID-19, the education board last September voted to extend the interim passing standard through the class of 2025, this year’s ninth graders.

An advisory committee to help Riley develop his recommendation for a new passing standard launched in 2020. The panel’s chair, former Bridgewater State University President Dana Mohler-Faria, briefed the board Tuesday on its discussions.

Mohler-Faria said the board did not land on a specific recommendation for where the competency determination standard should be set.

“We do feel that raising the CD is important,” he said.

Board member Martin West, who served on the committee, said it also did not determine a recommended timeline for raising the standard but said there was “clear consensus” that students scoring at the interim standard in math or language arts “are simply not well-prepared for college-level work or for choice-filled careers.”

Wellesley High School senior Eleni Carris Livingston, the board’s student representative, said students deserve high expectations. She asked if raising the standard would result in more students earning their competency determination through alternate pathways instead of the MCAS test.

“I think the hope is we build a system from the ground up that would raise performance of all the students, and that eventually you would not have as many kids — obviously that’s the hope, right — below that cut line,” Curtin replied.

