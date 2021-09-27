MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley notified school districts in Massachusetts that he is extending the mask requirement for all public K-12 students, educators, and staff.

In August, the BESE gave Riley the authority to require masks for public school staff and students 5 years and older in all grades through at least Oct. 1. He announced on Monday that he has extended this requirement through at least Nov. 1.

“The best interest of students and staff as they return safely to full-time, in-person instruction this fall is at the forefront of my decision. Wearing masks is an important additional measure to keep students in school safely at this time,” Riley said. “As health conditions evolve, we will continue to work with medical experts to find masking offramps for our youngest students who are not yet eligible for vaccines.”

If a school has already collected proof of vaccination and meets the 80 percent threshold, it may submit the attestation form before Oct. 15 for consideration. Once a school completes the verification process, vaccinated students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks.

“Local school districts will have the option to remove masks for middle and high schools that reach this high vaccination rate among students and staff,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “We know some communities will want to submit verification quickly, and other communities might choose to continue their mask policies for now. This policy allows communities to make the decision at the local level.”

The department today released a policy to districts on how to submit documentation once they reach the 80 percent vaccination threshold and school and district leaders decide to lift the mask requirement. The rate is to be calculated on a school-by-school basis, not at the district level, and must include all enrolled students in the building plus any staff regularly providing in-school services.

Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks. The mandate includes exceptions for students who cannot wear a mask due to medical conditions or behavioral needs.

