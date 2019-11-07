Education officials nix plan for school washing machines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State education officials have told the Providence mayor that he can’t buy washing machines for the schools.

The education department said Thursday the initiative would take longer than anticipated and there were other potential issues, including purchasing supplies on an ongoing basis. The officials say they’re open to revisiting the issue.

The state took control of the struggling Providence school district Friday. Rhode Island’s education commissioner now controls the school budget, program and personnel.

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza proposed adding the machines after hearing about a New Jersey high school that did so because students were staying home to avoid being bullied for having dirty clothes.

This spring, Elorza included $50,000 in his budget proposal for a pilot program to discourage absenteeism by buying washing machines for schools.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)