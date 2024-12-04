BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher at the Oliver Hazard Perry Elementary School in South Boston was named the 2025 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Wednesday.

Governor Maura Healey and other local leaders surprised educator Luisa Sparrow, who teaches fifth and sixth grade students with intellectual disabilities.

“This is such an amazing school and Massachusetts is an amazing state to be an educator in,” Sparrow said.

Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were on hand to recognize Sparrow’s unique style of teaching. They said she strives to make learning fun.

“You’re just as likely to find her and her class exploring downtown Boston, taking advantage of what the city has to offer, as they are learning and growing within this building,” Wu said.

Sparrow has worked in several states creating opportunities for all of her students.

“She’s dedicated to all of her students and passionate about your learning,” Healey said.

The South Boston teacher has also worked with children in foster care and helps older adults write about their lives.

“Really, really honored to be selected for this role and just really hope to be able to represent all the teachers across the commonwealth,” Sparrow said.

Sparrow plans to be a career teacher and said she found her calling with these students.

“I really loved working with students with significant disabilities and thought, ‘Okay, I would like to give that a try,’ and it took a few years to get there, but eventually switched, and I just really love it,” she said.

