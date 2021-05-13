Educator pleads not guilty in unwanted foot massage charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence school district administrator pleaded not guilty on Thursday to assault in connection to an unwanted foot massage he allegedly gave to a minor at a fitness center.

Olayinka Alege, 40, has also resigned as network superintendent of secondary schools for the school district, the Providence Journal reported.

Alege was arrested on Monday after police said he allegedly massaged the foot of a minor without their consent at the Edge Fitness in Warwick, which is located outside of the Providence school district.

“The allegations are not what they appear to be,” Joseph Solomon Jr., attorney for Alege, told the newspaper after the court hearing.

Alege was released on personal recognizance with an order not to contact the victim. Police initially redacted information about the victim, but the newspaper identified them as a minor citing a police affidavit. The Associated Press is not releasing identifying information because the person is a potential victim of abuse.

The Providence schools Superintendent Harrison Peters and state education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green called the charges against Alege “disturbing,” in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“After learning the full details of the allegations — including the fact that there is video evidence supporting the authenticity of the claims — the district asked for Dr. Alege’s resignation, which has been received,” they said.

Alege was hired in June and previously worked at the same school district in Florida as Peters, the newspaper reported.

In 2009, a Tampa paper reported that Alege was told to stop disciplining students by pulling on their toes, which students reported did not hurt but was strange. Law enforcement investigated those claims and decided not to bring charges, the Tampa Tribune reported.

