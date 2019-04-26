HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHDH) — Teachers in Alabama stepped up in a major way when they donated more than 100 sick days to a fellow educator so he could spend time with his 10-month-old daughter as she battles cancer.

David Green, a socials studies teacher and football coach at Mae Jemison High School, has made many trips to a Birmingham, Ala. hospital since his daughter, Kinsley, began chemotherapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October.

His wife, Megan, put out a plea on Facebook for teachers to donate their sick days so her husband wouldn’t have to leave Kinsley’s side.

Word of the request began spreading across area schools thanks to a news report by WHNT.

Teachers at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary came together to donate a month’s worth of days to the family.

Other area educators, including Lakewood assistant principal Wilma DeYampert, who is battling breast cancer, also donated several days.

Those looking to help the Green family with medical and living expenses can do so on their GoFundMe page. An Amazon Wish List has also been created for the family.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)