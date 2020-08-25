Educators in Randolph rally to demand rehiring of laid-off workers, safe schools

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph teachers lined Main Street on Tuesday in a protest calling for safe buildings and all laid-off teachers to be re-hired when classes resume in mid-September.

The Randolph Education Association said the district laid off 43 teachers during the pandemic and only five have been re-hired. Teachers also said they wanted to make sure buildings were safe when 1,100 students return for hybrid learning.

“The purpose today is to talk about safe entry back into the buildings, and we’re also looking for fully staffed buildings,” said union president Shauna Rommelmeyer. “We are in active conversations with the district, they are hearing our concerns and we’re hoping to make headway.”

