BOSTON (WHDH) - The Edward M. Kennedy Institute presented former President Joe Biden with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its 10th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday.

The institute honored Biden in recognition of his more than four decades in public life, beginning with his election to the US Senate from Delaware in 1972, to his ascent to leadership positions in the Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, to the vice presidency and ultimately to the White House.

The institute also honored former Secretary of Labor and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Retired United States Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with its Award for Inspired Leadership.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who served with Biden in the Senate and led the State Department during Biden’s vice presidency, served as honorary chair of the event.

