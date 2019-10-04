EEE threat forces Methuen to adjust Trick-or-Treating times

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Concerns over the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis has prompted Methuen city officials to change the hours for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween.

Mayor James Jajuga said Trick-or-Treating hours will now be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on October 31.

Officials said this time change from previous years was prompted by the EEE threats the city has faced.

There have been three confirmed EEE deaths in Massachusetts this year.

In addition to the 12 human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals, including seven horses and a goat.

A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

