FRENCH FRIGATE SHOALS (WHDH) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been observing an unusual trend — eels getting stuck in Hawaiian monk seals’ noses.

NOAA has been monitoring and protecting the endangered species for nearly 40 years but has only noticed eels in seals for the last few years.

These seals search for prey that likes to hide by shoving their mouths and noses into the crevasses of coral reefs, under rocks and into sand.

Scientists believe the eels may be getting stuck as they try to defend themselves or escape.

They also suggested that the seals could have swallowed the eels and regurgitated it, causing the eels to come out the wrong way.

The response teams have been able to successfully remove all eels from the affected seals.

