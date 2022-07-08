GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - As a surplus of toxic bacteria dubbed ‘red tide’ shuts down shellfishing along the Massachusetts shoreline, those that work directly in the seafood industry are feeling the effects.

According to Buddy Jacobs, a clammer based out of Gloucester, if he can’t dig up shellfish at the beach, his wallet is going to feel the hit.

“Let me ask you this question. If you lost three weeks of your pay, how would that affect you?” Jacobs retorted.

According to Gloucester Shellfish Constable Pete Seminara, the toxic bacteria called “red tide” is an non-negotiable shutdown of the shellfishing industry when it occurs, but says that some areas, including some areas in Essex and parts of Gloucester, are now free from the effects of the toxic bacteria.

“Hopefully that will allow prices to go down and allow our commercial fisherman to get back to work and start supplying the local dealers with locally caught products,” said Seminara.

It’s not just the harvesters of the clams that are impacted. Those that sell them to the public also often have to have a backup plan in case of red tide.

Douglas Woodman, the owner of a seafood resturant dubbed “Woodman’s of Essex” says that he buys his clams in Maine when red tide shuts down the Massachusetts shores.

“It’s always a concern because it jacks the prices up,” said Woodman.

According to Seminara, there are near constant patrols during red tide to ensure no one is harvesting clams in the toxic areas. Anyone caught doing so is subject to a $500 fine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)