(WHDH) — ‘Tis the season to start googling everything from cookie recipes to the weather forecast.

SatelliteInternet.com made a list of the most popular Christmas searches in each state and found that Massachusetts was “eggnog alcohol recipe.”

This proved fitting as Christmas Eve is also National Eggnog Day.

Food technologists say the obsession with the seasonal drink is mainly because most people haven’t had it for 10 or 11 months.

The second reason is due to the high levels of sugar, while the third is the coldness of the eggnog.

