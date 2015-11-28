Egypt says 90 percent chance of hidden rooms in Tut tomb

Egypt says there is a 90 percent chance that hidden chambers will be found within King Tutankhamun’s tomb, based on the preliminary results of a new exploration of the 3,300-year-old mausoleum.

Speaking at a press conference in Luxor on Saturday, Antiquities Minister Mamdouh el-Damaty said the results will be sent to Japan for a monthlong analysis before the search is resumed.

British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves theorizes that Tutankhamun, better known as King Tut, who died at the age of 19, may have been rushed into an outer chamber of what was originally Queen Nefertiti’s tomb.

Famed for her beauty, Nefertiti was the subject of a famous 3,300-year-old bust.

Luxor, in southern Egypt, served as the pharaonic capital in ancient times, and is home to sprawling temples and several ancient tombs.

(Copyright (c) 2015 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)