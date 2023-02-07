BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital forced evacuations Tuesday morning.

Brockton first responders responded to the scene around 7 a.m. for a report of a fire in the transformer room. As of 9:30 a.m., Fire Chief Brian Nardelli says the flames have been knocked down and they are monitoring hot spots.

Some patients are being evacuated from the building because the part of the power had to be shut down. The department did not say how many people will be relocated.

“We are removing some critically ill and injured patients that need to find other facilities,” Nardelli said.

Chief Nardelli has ordered the 8th alarm to staging. 30+ ambulances on scene assisting with evacuations of the patients from the Brockton Hospital. Hazmat is conducting air monitoring Very active scene. pic.twitter.com/CSoOqTj2gb — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 7, 2023

Rockland firefighters are assisting with the evacuation of the building and crews from surrounding towns are assisting in providing ambulances to help with patients.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported.

The hospital said they are working to evaluate all patients and will make sure everyone is safe and placed in an appropriate place.

The fire is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

