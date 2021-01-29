Eight local healthcare heroes selected to attend Super Bowl LV

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a Super Bowl surprise for eight local healthcare heroes!

The Patriots are sending them down to the big game in Tampa Bay as a way to honor the frontline workers.

From Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Clinical Director of Emergency, Joshua Baugh and Emergency staff nurse Jairah Zinni are two of the eight local healthcare workers selected to attend.

“It does feel like, you know, during a year where there hasn’t been that much to get excited about, we haven’t been able to do these kinds of things, being able to go on a trip like this is pretty special,” Baugh said. “So, I really am appreciative for Mass. General and the Patriots for recognizing me and the other healthcare workers.”

The two will join other healthcare workers selected by NFL clubs across the country as a big thank you to the people who have been such a key part of saving lives during the pandemic.

“Back in March we really didn’t know what we were getting into and starting out by setting up for this surge clinical outside of the ED as we started to have patients come in and it just evolved from there,” Baugh recalled.

“To see the response from everyone’s hearts, and to not feel so alone going through all this, and to knowing that you’re really safe with a lot of people’s kindness and a lot of people’s gestures,” Zinni said.

Both say they are football fans. Baugh cheers for the San Francisco 49ers and Zinni for the New England Patriots. She said she is eager to see Tom Brady hit the field even if he is in a different uniform.

“I remember watching him throw the first throw that him winning that Super Bowl,” she said. “You just kind of grow up with him and now you see him in a different jersey but I have the highest respect for him so if I could see him get another ring that would be amazing.”

Both Zinni and Baugh have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

