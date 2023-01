SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight people have been displaced after a house went up in flames in Springfield.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad said the fire stared on the third floor rear porch.

The Red Cross is helping the people who lost their home.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire.

