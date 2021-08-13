WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man from East Boston is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of woman Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two car crash near the intersection of Pauline Street, Hagman Road and Walden Street around 3:30 p.m. and upon their arrival found a woman seriously hurt, according to police.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that 84-year-old Kenneth Thompson was driving north on Hagman Road in a Hyundai Elantra when he collided with a Jeep, traveling on Pauline Street toward Woodside Avenue.

Video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles, including an SUV that had rolled over onto its side on Walden Street.

Thompson is due to face a judge on charges of motor-vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details have been released.

