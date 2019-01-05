Elderly cab driver injured in apparent road rage attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 66-year-old Newton man is facing serious criminal charges after authorities say he brutally beat a senior citizen during a road rage attack near Logan Airport on Friday.

Troopers responding to the intersection of Jeffries Road at Transportation Way around 9 a.m. Friday spoke with an 86 year-old cab driver and several witnesses who said that Nicholas Franco pulled his glasses off his face, pushed him to the ground, and struck him in the torso, according to state police.

An investigation determined that Franco cut off and stopped his vehicle in front of the elderly man’s taxi cab who was stopped at the traffic light on Harborside Drive.

That is when the man exited the cab and he and Franco began a verbal argument that escalated to blows, police say.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

His condition is not known at this time.

Franco was arrested in East Boston a short time later, police say.

He was due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Friday afternoon on charges of assault and battery upon an elderly person over the age of 60.

