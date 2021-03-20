Elderly couple found dead in home after suspected carbon monoxide leak

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — An elderly couple has died after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in their Methuen home, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the home on Saturday by the couple’s son who found them when he came to visit, Methuen Deputy Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said.

The man and woman were believed to be in their 80s. Their names have not been released.

The deaths are being investigated.

