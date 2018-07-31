MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly couple died early Tuesday morning in a blaze that ripped through a home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, officials said.

Larry Hall and Pauline Hall, both 84, were found dead in a home at 7 Gail Rd. around 1 a.m. after a passerby alerted firefighters about a possible fire.

An investigation revealed that the fire originated in the living room of the home and that the preliminary cause appears to be careless disposal of smoking materials, according to State Fire Marshal Max Schultz.

Medical oxygen equipment may have helped spread the fire and there were no working smoke alarms in the home, officials added.

The manner of death for both victims was deemed to be accidental.

