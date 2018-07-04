Elderly couple killed in Fourth of July crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly couple was killed in a violent car crash in Worcester Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle crash on Barry Road about 2:42 p.m. found two people trapped inside the vehicle. The occupants, an 87-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died from their injuries, police said.

The victim’s names were not released Wednesday night.

Witnesses said they saw a 2011 Toyota Camry driving northwest on Lynnwood Lane before blowing through a stop sign and slamming into a large boulder in front of a nearby home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

