ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly couple that was planning on hosting a Christmas celebration have died and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in their home in Acushnet early Christmas morning.

“On behalf of the Acushnet Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ family and loved ones,” Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland said in a statement. “This is a heartbreaking day for them and our community.”

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire on Garfield Street around 2 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home. They soon learned that one of the people inside escaped after a neighbor who saw the fire started pounding on the door.

Former Town Building Inspector Leo Lyonnais, 89, and his wife, Annette Lyonnais, 87, died in the fire, according to their heartbroken son, Mike Lyonnais.

“This afternoon, we were all going to gather,” he told 7NEWS. “It was the plan to get the whole family together today … It’s nothing you expect, of course, but to get a message like that at 2 in the morning on Christmas morning, it was devastating.”

Officials said the fire caused a partial collapse of the roof and caused major structural damage to the two-and-a-half story home. The fire, their son said, started in the wood stove.

A firefighter who was injured while battling the blaze was taken to the hospital to be treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders reported that they did not hear smoke alarms sounding when they arrived.

