WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a married couple was killed when their car slammed into a boulder.

Worcester police say an 82-year-old woman and her 87-year-old husband were critically injured in the crash just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told police the woman was driving erratically before the car crashed into a boulder.

Neighbors broke the vehicle’s rear window and gave aid to the unconscious pair while others sprayed water on the smoking vehicle.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names. An investigation is ongoing.

